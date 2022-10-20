Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Hansika Motwani's would-be husband? Actress is getting married at Jaipur palace this December

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    This year, Mumbai-based businessman and actress Hansika Motwani want to wed in a lavish wedding. According to multiple media sources, the marriage will take place in December at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It appears like Hansika Motwani is getting married soon! There have been several rumours that the actress would wed a businessman from Mumbai in December 2022. The groom's name is still unknown. The actress will wed in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, if rumours are to be believed. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Hansika or her mother have yet to provide official confirmation. The actress, 31, appears to have granted her OK for a planned union. Reportedly, Hansika's wedding ceremony will be royal, with a touch of vintage, as the venue is a 450-year-old fort.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the news story, the palace prepares for the coveted celebrity wedding. The wedding's precise date has not yet been made public.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, the location is being prepped, and plans are being made for her big day. However, nothing formal has been declared as of yet. Additionally, the hotel has reserved rooms for visitors to the December wedding. Also Read: ‘Maula Jatt’ Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan, 5 Pakistani stars who have worked in Bollywood

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the work front, several films by Hansika Motwani are at various stages of development. She is currently working on two web shows MY3 and Nasha. She had roles in several movies, including Partner, 105 Minutes, My Name Is Shruthi, Rowdy Baby, and movies starring Vijay Chander, R Kannan, and Igore. Also Read: Paris Hilton arrives in India; clicks selfies with fans

