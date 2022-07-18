Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wedding photos: Jennifer Lopez's bedroom picture goes viral; actress looks SEXY, flaunting wedding band

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Singer, actress Jennifer Lopez displays her wedding band in her first Instagram image following her nuptials to Ben Affleck.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    On July 17, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised their supporters by getting married. The couple who renewed their passion last year realised their ambition of getting married, which they had when they first started dating 20 years ago.

    Photo Courtesy: Jennifer's Instagram

    The singer announced her upcoming nuptials in her newsletter and in an Instagram post. Jennifer dropped her first Instagram post after getting married and showed off her wedding ring in the same.

    Photo Courtesy:@Bennifer

    JLo referred to the show's song "Sadie, Sadie, Married Lady" as "Sadie" in the caption of her first Instagram post following her marriage to Ben Affleck.

    Photo Courtesy:@Bennifer

    Also, Lopez shared a picture of herself posing in bed without makeup on, showing off her wedding band. "We recited our own vows in the modest chapel and handed one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez said in her newsletter about the wedding bands.
     

    Photo Courtesy:@Bennifer

    Singer's post received several congratulatory messages from her fans and friends. Vanessa Bryant commented on JLo's post and wrote, "Congratulations!" Also, Hoda Kotb congratulated the happy couple saying, "Love is patient and right on time. Congrats my darling."
     

    Photo Courtesy:@Bennifer

    The singer also shared her new name in the newsletter as she referred to herself as "Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck." TMZ's acquisition of marriage records suggests that Lopez has formally adopted Ben's last name. Ben and JLo were hitched earlier this year following their initial engagement in the early 2000s, but it took them nearly 20 years to be married after their second engagement.
     

    Photo Courtesy:@Bennifer

    For those unaware, Lopez and Affleck, also known as Bennifer, resumed their relationship last year after splitting from their respective relationships. In April of this year, they made their engagement public. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra turns 40: Know her net worth, monthly income, investments and more

    Photo Courtesy:@Bennifer

    Before, from July 2002 to January 2004, the pair was dating. Despite being engaged during this time, they decided against getting married. Read More: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are now married! Wedding pics inside

