Watch Urfi Javed's funny dance in bikini; netizens troll her, call her 'cartoon'

Urfi Javed's latest dance video is trending, where she is seen in a floral green bikini. Watch the video here.

TV actress Urfi Javed recently shared a dance video featuring the viral song 'Are You Ok' by Interpelas. The Bigg Boss OTT star shows off her killer moves in a floral green bikini.



Urfi Javed, who has been making headlines owing to her eccentric sartorial choices, has impressed her fans and followers with her dance video. She got many good comments also some negative too. (Video Here)



Urfi also donned a matching printed shrug with some makeup on in the video. She gave her hair beachy waves look and kept it open. While sharing the video on Instagram, Urfi Javed wrote, “Not so good with trends!! 📍 @elite_forest_retreat_karjat Hair @geetajaiswal422 #l Shot by @the_pixeleyes #reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instagram”.



She got trolled the video, one of the users wrote, “Tum kisi cartoon se kam nahi”. The other user took a dig at her clothes saying, “Chalo kaam se kaam faate too nahi ha”. So far, the video has garnered more than 1.3 million views. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s top is inspired by nun’s habit? Actress in pink bizarre top

Urfi Javed has been in several daily soap operas. As Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she became a well-known face. She has also appeared in Meri Durga as Aarti, Bepannaah as Bella, and Puncch Beat Season 2 as Mira. Also Read: Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops moment (Pictures)