Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch Urfi Javed's funny dance in bikini; netizens troll her, call her 'cartoon'

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Urfi Javed's latest dance video is trending, where she is seen in a floral green bikini. Watch the video here.

    TV actress Urfi Javed recently shared a dance video featuring the viral song 'Are You Ok' by Interpelas. The Bigg Boss OTT star shows off her killer moves in a floral green bikini.
     

    Urfi Javed, who has been making headlines owing to her eccentric sartorial choices, has impressed her fans and followers with her dance video. She got many good comments also some negative too. (Video Here
     

    Urfi also donned a matching printed shrug with some makeup on in the video. She gave her hair beachy waves look and kept it open. While sharing the video on Instagram, Urfi Javed wrote, “Not so good with trends!! 📍 @elite_forest_retreat_karjat Hair @geetajaiswal422 #l Shot by @the_pixeleyes #reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instagram”.  
     

    She got trolled the video, one of the users wrote, “Tum kisi cartoon se kam nahi”. The other user took a dig at her clothes saying, “Chalo kaam se kaam faate too nahi ha”. So far, the video has garnered more than 1.3 million views. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s top is inspired by nun’s habit? Actress in pink bizarre top

    Urfi Javed has been in several daily soap operas. As Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she became a well-known face. She has also appeared in Meri Durga as Aarti, Bepannaah as Bella, and Puncch Beat Season 2 as Mira. Also Read: Urfi Javed: What is she wearing? Netizens scared of her oops moment (Pictures) 

    Urfi also portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read: Patriarchal primitive mindset has to change: Urfi Javed 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files now 100% tax-free in Karnataka-ycb

    'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    Kolkata actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing at book fair; Rs 65,760 found in purse: Report RCB

    Kolkata actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing at book fair; Rs 65,760 found in purse: Report

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winner List: Squid Game, Succession, Will Smith, are some big winners RCB

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winner List: Squid Game, Succession, Will Smith, are some big winners

    BAFTA AWARS 2022 winners list drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

    Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    'Sadme main chale gaye...': Kangana questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Recent Stories

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Never heard of: China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid - ADT

    'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

    The Kashmir Files now 100% tax-free in Karnataka-ycb

    'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    football Champions League watch out, says Arsenal fan Ranveer Singh after Gunners reclaim fourth spot snt

    Champions League watch out, says Arsenal fan Ranveer Singh after Gunners reclaim 4th spot

    Matter of time before Russian...: Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine - ADT

    'Matter of time before Russian...': Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon