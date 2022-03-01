  • Facebook
    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans

    Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and extended wishes to fans on Mahashivaratri.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Today on Mahashivaratri, many Bollywood celebrities also celebrate the auspicious festival at their homes. Many have also shared pictures of the celebrating at their house. Some took to their social handles and extended wishes to fans. 

    Many more have posted their wishes on their social media pages from Priyanka Chopra to Ajay Devgn to Sonam Kapoor to Malaika Arora. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a picture of her praying to Lord Shiva and performing puja at their LA home. 

    In the picture, we can see Nick Jonas is also seen sitting for the puja besides Priyanka. Priyanka wrote, “Happy Mahashivratri to everyone” Priyanka is seen wearing a pink ethnic attire with flower prints and Nick donned a white colour kurta. Both were sitting in front of Lord Shiva's idol. 

    priyanka

    Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, “Om Namah Shivay (sic)." Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu held a puja at their home on an auspicious day. They shared the video on their social handles too and wishes, “Herath Mubarak, Happy Mahashivratri to all, Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all Om Namah Shivaay #mahashivratri #family #love.” The couple also shared pictures with the whole family. 

    Malaika Arora shares a picture of Lord Shiva on her Instagram stories. Sonam Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram and wrote, “ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात्॥ #mahashivratri.”

    Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu held a puja at their home on an auspicious day.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a video by Sadhguru to wish her fans.

    On this day, Mahashivaratri, many married women conduct puja and worship Goddess Parvati for their husband's long life. As reported, the Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 3.16 AM on Tuesday and end at 1.00 AM on March 2. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
