Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures)

Malaika Arora raises the temperature during the weekend on Instagram as she stuns in a multi-coloured bikini

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most good-looking celebrities in showbiz. She also inspired many to be fit, eat healthily and join yoga.

The 48-year-old diva gives her fans and followers major fitness and fashion goals. She knows how to entertain and set the internet on fire with her hot pictures.



Malaika had a fantastic weekend; she was seen having a fun time as she posed for the camera. In one photograph, Malaika is seen her arms open, flaunting her toned abs.



Malaika looked hot with her hair tied up in bun and a radiant smile. In another picture, Malaika can be seen sporting a multi-coloured co-ord set and a stylish pose for the lens.



On Saturday, Malaika shared a glimpse of her breakfast, a pancake with her pooch featuring in the frame.

