  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 20, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malaika Arora raises the temperature during the weekend on Instagram as she stuns in a multi-coloured bikini

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most good-looking celebrities in showbiz. She also inspired many to be fit, eat healthily and join yoga.

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    The 48-year-old diva gives her fans and followers major fitness and fashion goals. She knows how to entertain and set the internet on fire with her hot pictures. 
     

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    Malaika had a fantastic weekend; she was seen having a fun time as she posed for the camera. In one photograph, Malaika is seen her arms open, flaunting her toned abs.
     

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    Malaika looked hot with her hair tied up in bun and a radiant smile. In another picture, Malaika can be seen sporting a multi-coloured co-ord set and a stylish pose for the lens. 
     

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    On Saturday, Malaika shared a glimpse of her breakfast, a pancake with her pooch featuring in the frame. 
     

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    On Valentine’s Day, Maliaka shared a cute picture with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor hugging each other. The caption for the post read, "Mine."
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video) RCB

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video)

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Recent Stories

    Followed HC's order: Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions-ycb

    'Followed HC's order': Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia's military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia’s military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi ups the ante against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, humiliated his father to capture party-dnm

    PM Modi ups the ante against Akhilesh Yadav, ‘humiliated his father to capture party’

    Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway

    India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs FCG: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging FCG 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Juan Ferrando on KBFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon