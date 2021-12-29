Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know

Many reports suggest that late superstar Rajesh Khanna's Carter Road bungalow named Aashirwad was haunted; people used to call it a 'bhoot bhangla' (haunted house).

Today is Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary, fondly remembered ‘Kaka’, who holds a special place in our hearts. He was called the first superstar of the Indian film industry as he recorded 15 consecutive successful films between 1969 and 1971. Today, we have a different tale about the superstar that will thrill or spook you.

While reading about the start on the Internet, we learned that Rajesh Khanna reportedly avoided his own home, stayed in his Linking Road office, and slept there. It was rumoured that the house began haunting Rajesh Khanna.

A few years ago, in 2014, Khanna's bungalow, which was named Aashirwad, located at Carter Road, Mumbai, was reportedly sold for Rs 95 crore. Shashi Shetty, the founder and executive chairman of Mumbai-headquartered Allcargo Logistics, allegedly bought the house.

In Mumbai, Aashirwad was an iconic residence that belonged to the late actor when he was alive. It was said that, Bollywood actor, late Rajendra Kumar had first brought that house for just Rs 60,000.

That time his friend-actor Manoj Kumar advised Rajendra not to pay attention to the haunted house's rumours and do puja and just move in. Later, Rajesh Khanna brought this house from Rajendra Kumar, who kept the house name Dimple.



When Rajendra moved into this house, his film career reached a massive high. He saw back-to-back hits and earned himself the 'Jubilee Kumar'. Later, he bought a Pali Hill residence named Dimple as he became more successful. During that time, Rajesh Khanna was a newcomer, wanted to buy Rajendra's house, expecting the luck to rub off on him, and he bought the same place for Rs 3.5 lakhs.



In no time, Rajesh became India's first superstar. But, soon his luck wore off, and Rajesh Khanna faced a massive downfall in his career and personal life. His wife, Dimple Kapadia and his two daughters walked out of the house.

During the same time, many reports claimed that the house began haunting Rajesh, who avoided his own home and remained in his Linking Road office, sleeping there.

