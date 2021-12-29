  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 10:27 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Many reports suggest that late superstar Rajesh Khanna's Carter Road bungalow named Aashirwad was haunted; people used to call it a 'bhoot bhangla' (haunted house).

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    Today is Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary, fondly remembered ‘Kaka’, who holds a special place in our hearts. He was called the first superstar of the Indian film industry as he recorded 15 consecutive successful films between 1969 and 1971. Today, we have a different tale about the superstar that will thrill or spook you.

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    While reading about the start on the Internet, we learned that Rajesh Khanna reportedly avoided his own home, stayed in his Linking Road office, and slept there. It was rumoured that the house began haunting Rajesh Khanna.

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    A few years ago, in 2014, Khanna's bungalow, which was named Aashirwad, located at Carter Road, Mumbai, was reportedly sold for Rs 95 crore. Shashi Shetty, the founder and executive chairman of Mumbai-headquartered Allcargo Logistics, allegedly bought the house. Also Read: Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor’s marriage with Dimple Kapadia?

     

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    In Mumbai, Aashirwad was an iconic residence that belonged to the late actor when he was alive. It was said that, Bollywood actor, late Rajendra Kumar had first brought that house for just Rs 60,000. 

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    That time his friend-actor Manoj Kumar advised Rajendra not to pay attention to the haunted house's rumours and do puja and just move in. Later, Rajesh Khanna brought this house from Rajendra Kumar, who kept the house name Dimple. 
     

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    When Rajendra moved into this house, his film career reached a massive high. He saw back-to-back hits and earned himself the 'Jubilee Kumar'. Later, he bought a Pali Hill residence named Dimple as he became more successful. During that time, Rajesh Khanna was a newcomer, wanted to buy Rajendra's house, expecting the luck to rub off on him, and he bought the same place for Rs 3.5 lakhs.
     

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    In no time, Rajesh became India's first superstar. But, soon his luck wore off, and Rajesh Khanna faced a massive downfall in his career and personal life. His wife, Dimple Kapadia and his two daughters walked out of the house. Also Read: Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s first ‘Superstar’

     

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    During the same time, many reports claimed that the house began haunting Rajesh, who avoided his own home and remained in his Linking Road office, sleeping there.
     

    Was Rajesh Khanna's Rs 95 crore Aashirwad bungalow haunted? Here's what we know RCB

    Aashirwad bungalow was the same place where Rajesh fell sick and never healed. In 2016, Rajesh's bungalow was demolished by its new landlord, Shashi Shetty.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor marriage with Dimple Kapadia drb

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Why was Mumtaz shocked about the actor’s marriage with Dimple Kapadia?

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks SCJ

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    Recent Stories

    Coronavirus India clocks 781 Omicron cases; 9,195 new COVID-19 cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India clocks 781 Omicron cases; 9,195 new COVID-19 cases

    Cryptocurrency morning roundup: Bitcoin, ethereum market down, hackers target HP servers and more

    Cryptocurrency morning roundup: Market down, hackers target HP servers and more

    Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani hints at succession DNM

    Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani hints at succession, ‘In process of momentous leadership transition’

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh DNM

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh

    Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy dance song in Pushpa, "I know how many doubts you had" RCB

    Allu Arjun on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy dance song in Pushpa, "I know how many doubts you had"

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon