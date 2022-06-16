Did Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad lose Rs 78 crores? Know about its OTT release

Kangana Ranaut's recent film Dhaakad was shot with an evaluated expenditure of Rs 85 crores, and failed to generate even Rs. 3 crores in its whole run, says report

Despite numerous box office successes in recent years, Kangana Ranaut's most recent theatrical movie, Dhaakad, had a disastrous run. The Razneesh Ghai-directed film failed to make even Rs 3 crore at the box office when its run ended. According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are facing a Rs 78 crore loss, while Kangana's actioner's anticipated budget was Rs 85 crore. The film allegedly made Rs 2.58 crore in its lifespan at the box office.

According to reports, the film's digital and satellite rights were not sold. Now, following Dhaakad's dismal box office performance, the filmmakers will have to deal with the pressure by selling the film's digital and satellite rights for pennies on the dollar. It is predicted that Dhaakad's satellite and digital earnings will be less than Rs 5 crore when combined.

Rs 70 crores in production costs

Printing and Advertising (P&A) - Rs 15 Cr.

THE TOTAL COST IS Rs 85 Cr

Rs 78.52 Cr. in LOSS

Kangana's current release has faced stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan's comic horror flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite receiving positive reviews from reviewers around the country, Dhaakad couldn't compete with Bhool Bhulaiyaa's entertainment factor, which continues to be the audience's favourite.

Kangana Ranaut has taken on the director role for her next film Emergency, which is based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "Pleased to wear director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year, I ultimately concluded no one can direct it better than myself,"

Kangana previously wrote about the film. Aside from that, the Queen actress has Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru on her resume. Collaboration with fantastic writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means foregoing many acting gigs, is something I am committed to do, and my enthusiasm is immense. My leap to another league is going to be a huge adventure #Emergency #Indira."