    Video and pics: Namrata Malla does SEXY dance with Pawan Singh on ‘Lollipop’; fans, don’t miss it

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Bhojpuri stars Namrata Malla and Pawan Singh have taken the internet on fire with their latest video where they are dancing together on the latter’s superhit song 'Lollipop Lageglu’.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh needs no introduction. He is one of the most loved singers from the regional cinema. On the other hand, actor Namrata Malla, who gained popularity with her music videos, has become an internet sensation. She often shares her dance videos on social media that make her fans go berserk. And when Pawan Singh comes along with Namrata Malla for a dance performance, you expect nothing but a whole lot of fireworks.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Those who know Pawan Singh, would know that one of his most popular songs ‘Lollipop Lagelu’, has become a dance anthem for many. The song is not only a hit in the Bhojpuri cinema but has gained popularity in the rest of the Hindi-speaking belt as well. It is a song that you would often listen to at the wedding processions with people going crazy on the lyrics and dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

    ALSO READ: Sexy Bhojpuri video: Namrata Malla seduces Khesari Lal Yadav as ‘Paro’

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Recently, Namrata Malla shared a video on her Instagram handle where she performed a stunning dance with Pawan Singh on ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. In the video, both Namrata and Pawan can be seen showing off some hot moves for the live audience. The video appears to be from a live-in-concert.

    ALSO READ: Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

    Image: Still from the song

    Since the time Namrata Malla shared the video on her social media, fans have not been able to calm down. They have poured all their love into their post and stormed the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

    Image: Still from the song

    Recently, Namrata Malla also performed a few dance numbers with actor Khesari Laal Yadav. These videos too, she had shared on her Instagram handle. Fans of Namrata always look forward to the actor to upload her pictures and videos. She often shares posts donning stunning bikinis.

