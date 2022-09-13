Video and Photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY bikini images go viral (WATCH)

Check out the reel that the Bhojpuri actress Monalisa posted on social media, including her wearing various outfits.

When discussing the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, the name Monalisa doesn't require any introduction. Given her incredible work, the actress has also established a distinct niche in the film business.



The actress has amassed a sizable fan base nationwide, with a sizable following on her Instagram account. She currently has 5.1 million followers on Instagram, and her interesting fashion stuff is worth its weight in gold.

The actress has just posted photos to her social media accounts in which we can see the diva dressed to the nines in a white sleeveless blouse and a green pencil skirt.



Monalisa is wearing a dusty blue crop top and a pair of ripped denim trousers at the beginning of the video.



She may also be seen standing on a balcony while donning a lovely neckpiece and a simple bracelet. She seemed lovely in the casual clothes as usual.

Monalisa then included a movie from her vanity van in which she can be seen wearing a stunning traditional outfit, including a crimson saree and a deep tube shirt.



Monalisa also wore a head-patta and other substantial golden jewellery. Also Read: Video and pics: Did Urfi Javed not wear bikini bottoms inside her revealing dress?

Finally, the Bhojpuri celebrity, Monalisa was shown in a hot bikini near the end of the clip. In this picture, we can see her wearing a blue bikini and posing for the camera.

