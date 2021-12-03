Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky’s neighbour, Krushna Abhishek confirms the wedding; deets inside

Krushna Abhishek who is the neighbour of Vicky Kaushal has confirmed his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Read on to know the details of what exactly did Krushna Abhishek say.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the know on December 09 at a fort place in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The big fat Indian wedding had become the talk of the town, a topic of discussion that no one wants to be missing out on.

Both, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not yet confirmed their wedding. However, Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour has put a stamp on the wedding news for us. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek who is Katrina Kaif’s neighbour has confirmed that Katrina Kaif will be tying the know with Vicky Kaushal.

Adding more, he said that though it is a hush-hush affair, the marriage is taking place between the two hottest Bollywood celebrities. Krushna Abhishek, recently, had shot two episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, but separately.

Giving an interview to ABP News, Krushna Abhishek gave his blessing and love to the couple, while confirming their wedding. The actor-comedian was asked if had to share best wishes for Katrina Kaif since she is getting married. To this, Krushna Abhishek spoke of how sweet Katrina is, adding that he has worked with her on the show, and knows that Katrina is beautiful inside out.

But when he was asked as to why he does not have any wishes for Vicky Kaushal, Krushna Abhishek hilariously said that since Vicky Kaushal is his neighbour, he could do so (wish him) in the lift, since the two are neighbours. He said that wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush manner as the couple has not shared the information yet. Krushna Abhishek further said that since he knows both the actors – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and has also worked with them, he wishes them luck, adding that the two make a very good pair together.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Sawai Madhopur, the district where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will take place, conducted a meeting on Friday. In the meeting that was attended by the senior officials of the administrative department, police and the representatives of the event management companies that are involved in the wedding preparations, the collector issued guidelines regarding the wedding preparations. All 120 guests have mandatorily been asked to carry their RTPCR reports, as well as should be fully vaccinated; in absence of which the guests would not be allowed to attend the wedding.