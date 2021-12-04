Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Is Deepika Padukone on the wedding invitee list?

It is no secret that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kafi have their ex (read Ranbir Kapoor) as a common factor. When Deepika was asked on inviting Katrina kaif to her wedding, she had quite a clear answer to it back then. And now we wonder if Katrina will be inviting Deepika to the wedding or not?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding news has kept everyone excited. Every day, there are fresh reports on their wedding. From security preparations to ordering special organic mehendi and what not – the town is abuzz with reports around their wedding.

The wedding guest list has particularly been a favourite topic for Bollywood fans. There have been speculations over Salman Khan and his family not receiving the wedding invite. Not just Salman Khan, but there are celebrities such as Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who too would probably not be seen at the wedding.

Meanwhile, we bring you a throwback story of the reaction that Deepika Padukone had when she was asked if Katrina Kaif will be attending her wedding or not. Katrina and Deepika have both reportedly dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past.

A few years ago, before Deepika Padukone’s wedding, the actress had made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s celebrity talk show. On the show, Neha Dhupia had asked Deepika Padukone if she would be inviting Katrina to her wedding or not. To this, the Piku actress had a fairly clear answer – NO!

However, when Deepika Padukone did get married to Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif was among the invitees. Although Katrina did not attend the wedding, she was seen at their wedding reception. And guess what? Katrina was one of the last ones to leave the reception. The actresses proved that they could leave bitter past at bay (there were reports which claimed Ranbir had cheated on Deepika for Katrina), and can move forward in life.

Now that Katrina Kaif is getting married to Vicky Kaushal, we are eagerly waiting to see if she would be inviting Deepika Padukone for her D-Day or not. Meanwhile, the collector of Sawai Madhapur district, where the wedding would reportedly take place on December 09, has given permission for only 120 guests for the wedding amidst the new Covid-19 variant scare. There have also been reports that Vicky and Katrina were to do a court marriage on Friday, December 03. Vicky was also spotted at Katrina’s residence late evening, but no confirmation on their court marriage has come out yet.