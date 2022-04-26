Urfi Javed shows off her sexy side in white patchwork dress with a risky slit

Urfi Javed was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday in a white ensemble comprising of a cleavage-revealing patchwork top and a white skirt with a dramatic thigh-high slit.

You may criticise her as much as you wish but there is no way one can ignore Urfi Javed. The actress has the potential of making all the heads turn in her direction, every single time she heads out. Whether it is to a shoot location or heading out for a lunch date with friends, Urfi has always made sure to dress in a manner that grabs all the eyeballs. Similar was the case on Tuesday when she was clicked in Mumbai, wearing a white dress with patchwork.

It seems that Urfi Javed, herself designed her white outfit since the actress has often shared on her social media about how it is her brain behind the dresses that she flaunts including the DIY safety pin dress that she wore recently. ALSO READ: Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

In this white attire, Urfi Javed is seen wearing a slip top that is created with white square patches, stitched together, giving a sneak peek of her cleavage. This top paired up with a risky thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

To complete her look, Urfi Javed kept her hair open with just the crown section tied in pretty braids. For the footwear, she opted for pink tie-up heels and completed her look with a subtle pink lip colour.

The actress stepped up her style with this stunning white dress, even though many criticised her for it, calling it a ‘revealing’ dress. But, it can be none other than Urfi who can pull off something as bold yet classic as this white piece that she is wearing in the pictures.

When it comes to her dressing, Urfi Javed has always been targeted by social media users for having to wear what she likes it for herself. Recently, Urfi had worn a semi-nude dress with nothing but colourful flowers that were put together to make it look like a dress. She was heavily trolled for her look but that did not deter her one bit.

Even though Urfi Javed is always on the radar of internet trolls for her fashion sense, she has not let these mean comments affect her with it.