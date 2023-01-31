Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with her quirky denim outfit - SEE PICS

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she got papped by the paparazzi in the city in her denim-on-denim outfit, a mix of creative and quirky.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood and Television industry. Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood and renowned Indian TV industry celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at Urfi Javed giving fashion goals in her new denim-on-denim outfit, which is unmissable. A well-known paparazzo account has posted this video. (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens in a daring black outfit - SEE PICS

Image: Varinder Chawla

Oozing alluring looks in a stylish and risque denim-on-denim outfit at the Arpan restaurant in Bandra, Urfi looked stunning.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new denim risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram in this daring and captivating denim outfit as the dedicated photogs clicked her at an event in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Her new denim outfit is a visual treat for ardent fans on social media. Urfi has only elevated level of fashion with this outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla