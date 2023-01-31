Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with her quirky denim outfit - SEE PICS

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she got papped by the paparazzi in the city in her denim-on-denim outfit, a mix of creative and quirky.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood and Television industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood and renowned Indian TV industry celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at Urfi Javed giving fashion goals in her new denim-on-denim outfit, which is unmissable. A well-known paparazzo account has posted this video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Oozing alluring looks in a stylish and risque denim-on-denim outfit at the Arpan restaurant in Bandra, Urfi looked stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new denim risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram in this daring and captivating denim outfit as the dedicated photogs clicked her at an event in the city.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Her new denim outfit is a visual treat for ardent fans on social media. Urfi has only elevated level of fashion with this outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A well-known Bollywood paparazzi has posted a video of style icon Urfi Javed new denim ensemble outfit on the official Instagram account. The video has gone viral. Users have commented on Urfi Javed new denim-on-denim outfit video within comments. "Ranveer Singh be like ab mera kya hoga," a user said. "Alag level ki fashion. Isko koi pagal khane bhejo yr," said a user. "Arey mori maiyya. Je ka dekh liyo," a user shared. "When 5 minute crafts met urfi," shared a user. "Chalo achha hai kuchh bhi pahana ho lekin pura to pahana hai," a user shared.

