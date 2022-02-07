Urfi Javed’s 10 pics from bralettes to bikinis that you can’t miss

Urfi Javed’s Instagram is filled with sizzling pictures of her in swimwear to bralettes, crop tops and more. Check out these 10 pictures that will leave you stunned.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Many may consider Urfi Javed’s dressing sense as over-the-top or obnoxious. But this Bigg Boss OTT fame oozes hotness in every picture that she posts. Urfi’s Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos in which she is seen flaunting her curves and toned legs. Here are 10 pictures from her Instagram handle that prove Urfi knows how to slay every look and every colour she chooses to wear.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

In a red mini pleated skirt and white bralette, Urfi Javed oozes hotness in this picture as she looks straight into the lens, showing how fearless and bold she is when it is about dressing to kill. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

A high-waist olive green pant with buttons off and a tubeless bralette in matching colour gives enough scope to Urfi Javed to boast her perfect midriff. She completed her look with silver oxidized jewellery.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

This black bra with a mini skirt is one of the hottest outfits of Urfi Javed. The actor has curled her hair for the picture which are adding more drama to her entire look.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

In hues of pink with a purple border, this slip-on dress of Urfi Javed makes her look cute but also hot at the same time. She also gets to show off her feather tattoo through the cuts that the bumble gum pink dress has. ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

When speaking of Urfi Javed’s dresses, one can’t miss out on the cutout dresses that she often wears. In a black velvet dress, Urfi shows off her cleavage in this dress.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed’s this outfit looks casual and easy breezy. She lets her hair open while striking for a stunning picture.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

You can’t simply take off your eyes from Urfi Javed is in this royal blue bikini. The actor looks hot and ravishing in the picture.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Black pants and black tube tops reflect the bold and confident side of Urfi Javed. The chunky gold earrings add more glam factor to her overall look.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

As happy as she looks, Urfi Javed seems quite a water baby. This swimsuit in blue, yellow and black shows her perfectly toned legs.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram