UP Election 2022: Here's what CM Yogi Adityanath will do post Assembly polls, to watch Kangana Ranaut's films

The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut, has found a new fan in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yes, during an interview, Yogi Adityanath had said once the current UP assembly polls are over he will be watching Kangana's films.

“Kanganaji ki film toh zaroor dekhoonga main (I'll be watching Kangana's movies for sure).” Kangana shared the video on her Insta story, captioning it, “Maharaj ji... (his kingship),” followed by a face-heart emoji and two folded-hand emojis.



In the interview, Yogi Adityanath was also seen saying that the film city he wanted to make in Noida will be one of the biggest in the world. “Duniya ki film city banega, sabse accha bangea ab tak ka," CM said. BJP government in UP has often said that they wanted to build a world-class studio for Indian films.



Yesterday, Kangana shared a picture of Vivekananda and wrote, “Warm Regards on Swami Vivekananda's birthday." The actress further gave a Vivekananda's quote that read, “I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true."



Kangana Ranaut's last film Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami, was praised by many celebs and politicians. She will be seen next in Dhaakad with actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Also Read: Is Anil Kapoor ready to leave his wife Sunita Kapoor for Kangana Ranaut? SHOCKING INFO