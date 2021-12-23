  • Facebook
    Kangana Ranaut says the country ‘continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists’; here’s why

    Mumbai Police interrogated Kangana Ranaut for about an hour and a half on Thursday. After interrogation, Kangana's anger erupted as she took to social media to express her anger.

    Kangana Ranaut says the country 'continues to ILL-TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists'; here's why
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    Kangana Ranaut has once again made headlines with her social media posts. The Bollywood actress was called by Mumbai police on Thursday, December 23, for questioning in regard to her controversial and objectionable remarks against the Sikh community. The actress was interrogated for about an hour and a half by the police at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. After interrogation, Kangana's anger erupted; she took to her social media account to write about how India continues to ‘illtreat’ and ‘devalue’ its ‘nationalists.

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut wrote a long post in a series of stories saying that it has been another day for her in another police station because of “100 FIRs” that have been lodged against her. She said that these FIRs against her are “politically motivated” while she has to undergo hours and hours of questioning.

    Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how a ‘nationalist’ is treated in India. In her story, she wrote that India ill-treats and devalues its nationalists, adding that if one loves the country, they are on their own, and also again a very ‘powerful enemy’. She further alleged in her state that those in power are capable of ‘encouraging terrorism’ for the sake of vote bank

    On December 13, the Bombay High Court ordered Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Mumbai Police. The actress was asked to record her statement on December 22 for her remarks on the Sikh community. However, the actress did not appear on December 22 due to the shooting of the film and asked for the date to be pushed forward, which was rejected by the court. Therefore, Kangana had to visit the Khar Police Station to record her statement.

    When the Central Government withdrew the three farm laws against which the farmers had been protesting for the longest, Kangana Ranaut had put out a post with her two cents on it. She allegedly called the protesting farmers ‘Khalistani’ terrorists which had hugely upset the Sikh community.

    Kangana Ranaut says the country continues to ILL TREAT and DEVALUE nationalists here is why drb

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
