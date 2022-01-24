Kangana Ranaut shares Allu Arjun, Yash's pictures, also gives an advice, ‘to avoid Bollywood people’; read on

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut revealed why South stars should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them and listed why the people love south content and actors.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and talented female actors in Bollywood. She has impressed the audience repeatedly with her several outstanding performances on the big screen. With many awards in her kitty, Kangana has proven that she can achieve heights with sheer hard work and dedication.



Kangana has also proved that she is opinionated and doesn’t like to speak her mind on social media. Speaking of which, last night she has yet again given a sample by sharing her opinion on why the content and actors from the south film industries are ‘such a rage’.



The Queen actress took to her Instagram story and posted a collage of the most anticipated sequels, Pushpa: The Rule and KGF: Chapter 2, featuring South stars Allu Arjun and Yash, respectively.



Sharing the pictures, Kangana listed down why the people love south content and actors. She wrote, “Some of the reasons why South content and super stars are such a rage .. 1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture 3) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernized 4) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled”. The Thalaivii actress further added, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them”.



Writing this, Kangana added a heart GIF and the hit song Oo Antava from Pushpa featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

Talking about, Kangana work projects, she was last seen in hit film Thalaivii, where she played the role of legendary actress turned politician, former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa. The film featured Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

