    Thiruchitrambalam LEAKED online: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other sites

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    Thiruchitrambalam full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The film was released a few hours ago and has now become a victim of piracy.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush, is out in theatres. The film has received positive reviews and is predicted to perform well at the box office. However, the most significant barrier that almost all films confront is piracy.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    The whole HD movie Thiruchitrambalam has been released online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites; the Dhanush starrer is the latest victim of piracy. The whole Indian film business has been combating piracy, although new movies are frequently leaked online.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran R Jawahar, also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna in prominent parts. The performances of Dhanush and Nithya in the film have received a lot of applause.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Anirudh Ravichander, a music composer, has been dominating down the South and has created the tunes of Thiruchitrambalam. The film's tracks have garnered a positive reception.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    The year 2022 has been a strong one for Tamil cinema. Vikram, Valimai, Don, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Rocketry have all had successful box office runs. Everyone's attention is now focused on Thiruchitrambalam, and based on the reception thus far; the film should do well at the box office.

