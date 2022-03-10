Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets

    Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi writes a touching note for a Telugu doctor living in Ukraine who refuses to leave the country without his pet jaguar and panther
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Chiranjeevi is currently blessed with several good, big-budget movies. One of the many is with director Bobby, tentatively titled Mega 154. On Women's Day, which was on January 8, makers welcomed Shruti Haasan as the film's leading lady. 

    Chiranjeevi also has films like 'Bholaa Shankar' with Meher Ramesh and 'Godfather' with director Mohan Raja, both remakes of Vedalam and Lucifer, respectively. Also, Chiranjeevi is currently awaiting the release of Acharya, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 29.

    A few hours ago, Chiranjeevi, known for his social cause, took to Twitter to laud the efforts of the Indian doctor who refused to leave Ukraine without his pet jaguar and panther. As India evacuates its citizens from the war zone of Ukraine, we have seen many examples where the people denied flying without their pets. The stories have warmed people's hearts as pets are also part of the family. 

    Also Read: Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar’s first look on Maha Shivaratri

    Dr Girikumar Patil who went to Ukraine for studies in 2007 has two pets; one is a 20-month-old jaguar while the panther is six months old. Patil is from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari District. He bought his pets from the Kyiv zoo around 20 months back. Patil lives in Severodonetsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. He said that megastar Chiranjeevi inspired his love for animals. 

    Also Read: Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on

    In a note, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dear Dr. Giri Kumar Patil, I am delighted and touched to learn that you love for Jaguars and Panthers was inspired by me. It is truly heartening that you are not willing to leave them behind during this unfortunate war time and are choosing to stay back in Ukraine for the sake of care giving to your pet Panther and Jaguar. You compassion and love for these wonderful creatures is highly admirable. I pray for your safety during this challenging period and wish the war ends soon and normalcy is restored at the earliest. Meanwhile please stay safe and look after your pets. God Bless! Chiranjeevi."

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
