    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    Making the third collaboration between Suriya and filmmaker Pandiraj, the Tamil film is based on a social issue.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Fans of Suriya have eagerly been waiting to watch the trailer of his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The makers of the film Wednesday unveiled the film’s trailer as well as its release date on Wednesday.

    The trailer begins with a voice-over. The film is about the fight between evil and good wherein the lead actor of the film is shown as a social fighter who fights against those misbehaving with women.

    By the looks of the trailer, Suriya has given one of his best performances in this film. He is seen playing the character of the person who has multiple shades to himself from being a caring youngster for his villagers to a fierce youth who takes up the fight against society and evil.

    ALSO READ: Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah most searched movies

    Actor Priyanka Arul Mohan has been paired opposite Suriya in this film. He plays the role of a cute and bubbly young woman. Meanwhile, Vinay Rai, who is seen as the antagonist in the movie, has grabbed the attention.

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan, has been shot in a rural setup and is directed by Pandiraj. It is the third collaboration between Suriya and Pandiraj. The actor-director duo has previously done Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam together.

    ALSO READ: Jai Bhim actor Suriya’s films that made him ‘Mr Perfectionist’ of South Cinema

    The Tamil action-packed thriller, other than Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai, will also star actors  Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Bigg Boss fame Ciby Bhuvana, Akash Premkumar, Pugazh, Ramar, Thangadurai, and Dhivya Dhuraisamy.

    While the film has originally been made in Tamil, it will also have a release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. D Imman has given the music for the film while R Rathnavelu has handled the cinematography. Asian Cinemas has already acquired the Telugu rights of the film.

    This film will mark the 40th film of Suriya’s career. Also, it will be after two years that Suriya’s film will be released in the theatres which is all the more why his fans have eagerly been waiting for its release.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
