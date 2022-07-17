Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi relationship: Here's how former IPL chairman reacted to trolls and nasty remarks

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    When trolls attack Lalit Modi on his relationship with Sushmita Sen, he responds as follows: "Enjoy when someone prospers"

    A few days ago, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen made their romance public on social media. He posted several photos of himself and the actress during their recent vacation to the Maldives and made it clear that they are only "dating" and not engaged. 
     

    Soon after, Sushmita and Lalit's news went viral on the internet, making his message instantly famous. Instead of tagging Sushmita when professing his love for her on social media, he used her parody account, which internet users then picked up on.

    Lalit responded to the haters making fun of his relationship with Sushmita. He posted several old images on his Instagram account and said, "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct.I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good- Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS - not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country."

    Further, he also reacted to being calls 'fugitive' and said, "I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A “fugitive” - pray & tell me which court has “EVER CONVICTED” me. I will tell u none.TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 - @iplt20 - it’s recession proof. All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because world everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the monkeys in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there $ 500 dollars a day TA DA. WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE - NO. I WAS BORN WITH A “DIAMOND SPOON” I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor. ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP - when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED - 47,680 crores - that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media. .Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once," he wrote.

    Lalit's first marriage was with Minal Sagrani, whom he wed in October 1991. Together, they gave birth to a boy named Ruchir and a daughter named Aliya. Karima Sagrani, a child of Minal's first marriage, also has Modi as a stepfather. Minal sadly passed away from cancer in 2018. Also read: Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi; take a look at her net worth

    Sushmita, on the other hand, dated the model Rohman Shawl till they split up last year. They had met over Instagram in 2018. Renee and Alisah, two adoptive daughters, are raised by her. Also Read: Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: The 2011 Twitter verification story

