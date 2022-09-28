Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

The actresses posted about the incident on their social media page and intended to pursue legal action against the people involved.

On Tuesday night (September 27) , two Malayalam actresses revealed on their social media pages that they had experienced sexual harassment while attending the Saturday Night movie premiere at a Kozhikode mall.

The well-known actress said on her Facebook that she had had an unfortunate situation that had left her feeling numb. After the event, she reported that a member of the audience had improperly grabbed her as she was leaving the location.

A supposed video of the alleged event surfaced on social media. The actress said that it was a scary moment and that she could not react or respond, in contrast to the other actress, who was able to strike back. The actress claims this is her first time having such a negative experience.

“Are people around us for frustrated?” she asked, adding that the film’s crew had been travelling the State for its promotions the past week, and she had not encountered such an incident else. The actress said she’s still in a state of shock and numbness, asked, “Are you perverts done?”

Another actress said she "reacted to it in horror," but the first claimed she was too numb to respond. She added that they will file a lawsuit against the people, "I want no one has to experience this type of unwanted anguish in their lives."

She stated that there would be repercussions and sanctions against these sexist people for assault against women.

The Kozhikode mall where the Rosshan Andrews film's advertising took place was crowded. The Mall was in the news in August during the promotions of Tovino Thomas’ Thallumaala, when it got overcrowded, preventing the team from entering the Mall. Previously, many celebs like Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese had attended events at the same venue.