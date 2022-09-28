Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

    The actresses posted about the incident on their social media page and intended to pursue legal action against the people involved.

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    On Tuesday night (September 27) , two Malayalam actresses revealed on their social media pages that they had experienced sexual harassment while attending the Saturday Night movie premiere at a Kozhikode mall.

    The well-known actress said on her Facebook that she had had an unfortunate situation that had left her feeling numb. After the event, she reported that a member of the audience had improperly grabbed her as she was leaving the location.

    A supposed video of the alleged event surfaced on social media. The actress said that it was a scary moment and that she could not react or respond, in contrast to the other actress, who was able to strike back. The actress claims this is her first time having such a negative experience.

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Here's how Alia Bhatt will celebrate her hubby's first b'day post marriage

    “Are people around us for frustrated?” she asked, adding that the film’s crew had been travelling the State for its promotions the past week, and she had not encountered such an incident else. The actress said she’s still in a state of shock and numbness, asked, “Are you perverts done?”

    Another actress said she "reacted to it in horror," but the first claimed she was too numb to respond. She added that they will file a lawsuit against the people, "I want no one has to experience this type of unwanted anguish in their lives." 

    Posts of the two actresses

    She stated that there would be repercussions and sanctions against these sexist people for assault against women.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    The Kozhikode mall where the Rosshan Andrews film's advertising took place was crowded. The Mall was in the news in August during the promotions of Tovino Thomas’ Thallumaala, when it got overcrowded, preventing the team from entering the Mall. Previously, many celebs like Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese had attended events at the same venue.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out RBA

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues RBA

    Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away in Hyderabad; she suffered from age-related health issues

    Confirmed Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16 first contestant drb

    Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding update Couple Mumbai reception to be held at a 176 year old mill drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple’s Mumbai reception to be held at a 176-year-old mill

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night reports drb

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    Recent Stories

    A Royal snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markel demoted get lowest place in Royal family AJR

    A Royal snub: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted', get ‘lowest place’ in Royal family

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence - adt

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out RBA

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

    PFI banned: What is PFI, and why are NIA and ED radar on hot pursuit? - adt

    PFI banned: What is PFI, and why are NIA and ED radar on hot pursuit?

    Delhi excise policy PMLA case: ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru AJR

    Delhi excise policy PMLA case: ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru

    Recent Videos

    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon