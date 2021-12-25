Sunny Leone's ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’ courts controversy; Mathura priests demand ban

Sunny Leone’s latest music video has landed her in trouble as seers have sought a ban on the song as well as a public apology from her.

Priests from Mathura have demanded a ban on Sunny Leone's latest song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’. The priests have accused Sunny Leone of ‘hurting religious' sentiments for doing an indecent dance in the video album which is a spin-off of the iconic song – ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache’.

The original song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ was the song from Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari’s film, Kohinoor which was released in the year 1960. On the other hand, the Sunny Leone version of the song is sung by Kanika Kapoor while Ganesh Acharya has set the choreography.

Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban, who has raised objections against the song, has said that the priests would reach the court also if needed. He said that if the government does not ban the song and act against Sunny Leone, they will reach the court with their objections.

ALSO READ: Birthday boy John Abraham to Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, this is where the stars were seen

He further said that Sunny Leone needs to tender a public apology for performing obscene dance in the song, and at the same time needs to withdraw the scenes. If she fails to do any of these, Sant Naval Giri Maharaj said that Sunny Leone should not be allowed to be in India.

Not just Sant Naval Giri Maharaj, another saint has raised objections to the song and has rendered an apology from Sunny Leone. Mahesh Pathak, national president of Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha has raised severe objections to the dance moves of the Bollywood actress in this song, calling it ‘derogatory’. He said that with this song, Sunny has maligned ‘Brijbhumi’ and has displayed the song in a derogatory manner.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan to Sunny Leone to Ananya Panday and more at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 (Pictures)

The song was released on Wednesday by Saregama Music. It features Sunny Leone, performing some sensuous moves in the song title ‘Madhuban’. The recently released party track has been sung by Arindam Chakraborty and Kanika Kapoor.

Meanwhile, several objections regarding the song have also been raised by netizens, slamming the song for hurting ‘religious sentiments’ since the song is based on the love between Lord Krishna and Radha.