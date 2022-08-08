Box Office Report: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram beats Kiccha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Villain Returns

Per the Sunday report, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer ‘Bimbisara’ was leading the box office race. The film’s Sunday collection was more than Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’, Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘El Villain Returns’.

Image: Official film poster

This year, so far, the box office is clearly being ruled by films from the South. In the second weekend of August, three big South films are competing with a Bollywood film. According to preliminary data, Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s film 'Bimbisar' lead the box office race on Sunday. The collections of ‘Bimbisara’ were more than Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’, Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Check out the full box office report of the four films that competed at the ticket window.

Image: Official film poster

Sita Ramam: Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' has earned Rs 13.79 crore in four days. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's film earned Rs 3.05 crore on the first day, Rs 4.8 crore on the second day and Rs 5.94 crore on the third day. ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil Birthday: After a failed debut, Irrfan Khan inspired him to act again?

Image: Official film poster

Bimbisara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who played the role of the 5th century Magadha emperor, Bimbisara, has won the box office. Bimbisara earned Rs 7 crore on the third day, crossing, the Rs 20 crore mark within three days. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

Image: Varinder Chawla

Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep's film has done tremendous business at the box office. The film has reportedly crossed the Rs 80 crore mark and is doing well at the box office even a week after its release. However, its earnings have been affected due to the release of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer 'Bimbisara' and, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna- starrer 'Sita Ramam'. Vikrant Rona, which did a business of Rs 25.83 crore in the first weekend, has earned only Rs 6.01 crore in the second week.

Image: Official film poster