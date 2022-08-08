Fahadh Faasil Birthday: After a failed debut, Irrfan Khan inspired him to act again?

Malayalam superstar and now a pan-India sensation, actor Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today, on Monday, August 8. The actor-par-excellence, Fahadh once decided to quit acting after his debut film did not perform. However, the actor was indirectly inspired by late actor Irrfan Khan to rejoin films. Cut to the present, the actor shares a huge fan following across the country.

With the release of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil became an overnight pan-India sensation. Fahadh played the character of IPS officer ‘Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’. Fahad Faasil has worked in the South Industry as an actor and as a producer. He is a famous actor in Malayalam cinema. Apart from this, he is also active in Telugu and Tamil cinema and has now established his identity in Hindi cinema as well.

Fahad Faasil was born on August 8, 1982 in Alappuzha, Kerala. Fahad's father is a famous film director-producer and screenwriter. Even after this, it was not that easy for him to make a career in the film world.

ALSO READ: Pushpa: The Rule: Shooting for ‘Pushparaj’ Allu Arjun’s film to begin from this day

Fahad Faasil was launched by his father. He made his film debut in the year 2002 with the film 'Kayathum Durath', which was directed by his father. The film proved to be a bad flop due to which he was left disappointed and decided to not act further.

However, he found his inspiration in late actor Irrfan Khan. After Fahadh Faasil’s debut film flopped, he decided to leave acting and complete his studies in the United States. While he was there, the urge to act again arose in him. The credit for this goes to the late actor Irrfan Khan. Actually, after leaving acting, Fahad saw the film 'Yun Hota To Kya Hota' in the US which inspired him a lot. Reportedly, Fahadh loved Irrfan’s character so much that he saw many other films of him and later decided to try his luck with films again.

ALSO READ: Vikram: Kamal Haasan to Vijay Sethupathi, here’s how much stars charged for the film

Fahad Faasil proved his superb acting after re-entering the industry. Although Fahad was seen in most films in supporting roles or cameos, but he plays his character in such a way that it comes alive on screen.

Fahad Faasil has acted in about 50 films in his career so far. In the year 2018, he received the National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. His films 'C U Soon' and films 'Joji' and 'Malik' got him very good recognition among the Hindi-speaking audience as well. However, his due recognition in the Hindi belt came with last year's 'Pushpa' and Kamal Haasan's film 'Vikram' which hit the theatres a few months ago.