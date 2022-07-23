Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate his National Award

    Suriya is celebrating his 47th birthday, and to wish him, several stars took to social media, mentioning how the National Award is the best present he could have asked for!

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    (Image: Suriya/Instagram)

    Tamil superstar Suriya is celebrating his 47th birthday today, on Saturday, July 23. The ‘Soorarai Pottru’ actor has received possibly the best gift on the eve of his birthday – the National Award for Best Actor that was announced on Friday. Other than Suriya’s Best Actor award, his ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bagged four more awards at the 68th National Film Awards. The other awards that the film won included Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Music Director, and Best Feature Film.

    After the historic win, several fans and stars from across the industries congratulated Suriya and said that it is time for a double celebration as the National Award was given to him on the eve of his 47th birthday.

    Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Malayalam superstar Mammootty wished Suriya on his birthday and wrote, "National award. A beautiful birthday gift..Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl." 

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Not only Manmmootty but Drishyam actor Mohanlal also poured congratulatory wishes to Suriya and the entire team of ‘Soorarai Pootru’ on the big win. In his post, he wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award."

    South’s lady superstar Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan also wished Suriya on his special day. The filmmaker tagged Suriya in his post and wrote, "Thank you for making the Tamil film industry proud @Suriya_offl sir  @Sudha_Kongara mam @Aparnabala2 @gvprakash for #SooraraiPottru." 

    ALSO READ: Suriya gets invited to join the Oscars committee along with these Indian stars

    R Madhavan, who has been running high on the success of his recently released film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was also quick in wishing Suriya. "@Suriya_offl. THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro,” he wrote.

    Another actor who congratulated Suriya and the entire team of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ was Keerthy Suresh. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Team #SooraraiPottru for sweeping 5 awards at the 68th National Film Awards! You deserve every bit of this and many more, Maara @Suriya_offl sir. Very happy for you Bommi, @Aparnabala2. Best wishes to @Sudha_Kongara mam and @gvprakash." 

    And last, but not least, Rahul Preet Singh also tweeted how Suriya inspires young actors to opt for powerful roles. “Congratulations @Suriya_offl sir for winning the national award. May you keep inspiring us with such powerful roles."

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suriya was last seen in a cameo role in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Vikram’.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
