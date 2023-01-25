KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list

Suniel Shetty's friends Salman Khan gifted an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore to Jackie Shroff and presented Chopard Watches worth Rs 30 Lakh to Athiya at her wedding.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The much-anticipated wedding of cricketer KL Rahul and his long-term love, Hindi cinema actress Athiya Shetty, took place on January 23. The couple married on January 22 in Suniel Shetty's Khandala house, where the pre-wedding celebrations were also concluded.



In addition to the wedding, the presents received by the newlyweds have dominated the news. Friends, relatives, and family members showered the couple with extravagant presents. Suniel, according to rumours, has given her daughter a luxury residence in Mumbai costing Rs 50 crore.

Salman Khan gave Athiya an Audi automobile for Rs 1.64 crore. Suniel's co-actor in films such as Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), Jackie Shroff, has presented a watch worth Rs 30 Lakh from Chopard Watches, a renowned Swiss luxury watch and jewellery business.

One of Athiya's closest friends, actor Arjun Kapoor, gave her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore. Not only did the pair have a lot of expensive stuff from KL Rahul's cricketer buddies, but they also had a lot of Bollywood stalwarts.

Virat Kohli gave Rahul a BMW automobile for Rs 2.17 lakh. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, the wicketkeeper, and batsman, also attended the occasion and gave Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,000.

Aside from the ceremony and presents, Athiya and Rahul will host a lavish wedding celebration in Mumbai later. According to rumours, more than 3000 people will attend this celebration.

