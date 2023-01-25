Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

     Suniel Shetty's friends Salman Khan gifted an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore to Jackie Shroff and presented Chopard Watches worth Rs 30 Lakh to Athiya at her wedding.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The much-anticipated wedding of cricketer KL Rahul and his long-term love, Hindi cinema actress Athiya Shetty, took place on January 23. The couple married on January 22 in Suniel Shetty's Khandala house, where the pre-wedding celebrations were also concluded.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition to the wedding, the presents received by the newlyweds have dominated the news. Friends, relatives, and family members showered the couple with extravagant presents. Suniel, according to rumours, has given her daughter a luxury residence in Mumbai costing Rs 50 crore.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salman Khan gave Athiya an Audi automobile for Rs 1.64 crore. Suniel's co-actor in films such as Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), Jackie Shroff, has presented a watch worth Rs 30 Lakh from Chopard Watches, a renowned Swiss luxury watch and jewellery business.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of Athiya's closest friends, actor Arjun Kapoor, gave her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore. Not only did the pair have a lot of expensive stuff from KL Rahul's cricketer buddies, but they also had a lot of Bollywood stalwarts.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Virat Kohli gave Rahul a BMW automobile for Rs 2.17 lakh. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, the wicketkeeper, and batsman, also attended the occasion and gave Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,000.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from the ceremony and presents, Athiya and Rahul will host a lavish wedding celebration in Mumbai later. According to rumours, more than 3000 people will attend this celebration.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Athiya and KL Rahul apparently started dating in 2019; she joined him when Team India played in the United Kingdom in 2021 and was photographed with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

