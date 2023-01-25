Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city for the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Pathaan screening.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the list of B-town stars who got spotted today in Mumbai for the screening of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan at Juhu PVR.

    ALSO READ: 'Pathaan' Review: Shah Rukh Khan is back!

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood global superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan at Juhu PVR in Mumbai. He wore a dark blue t-shirt, white pants, black shoes, and a grey cap.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Hrithik Roshan's sister and soon-to-be-debutant Bollywood actor, Pashmina Roshan, was snapped at the Juhu PVR for the Pathaan screening. She kept it winter ready in a white and blue woolen jumper with white boot-cut jeans and grey shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Entire family of Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan got snapped at the Juhu PVR for the Pathaan screening. They all looked winter ready in their casual attire.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Tere Naam fame bollywood diva Bhumika Chawla got spotted at the Pathaan screening at Juhu PVR. She kept it winter stylish dressed in an all-black outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The real-life Bollywood power couple, Monica Oh My Darling fame Rajkummar Rao and Citylights fame Patralekhaa Paul got papped by the photogs at the Pathaan screening. Rajkummar looked dapper in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a white cap. Patralekhaa looked stylish in a pink-striped oversized shirt and maroon track pants.

    ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day vma

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day

    'My daughters are blessing': Chahatt Khanna on feeling blessed with her girls this national girl child day vma

    'Feeling blessed with my daughters': Chahatt Khanna on National Girl Child Day

    'Was going through phase of despair...' Nikki Tamboli open up on Bollywood projects

    'Was going through phase of despair...' Nikki Tamboli open up on Bollywood projects

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic vma

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's cute pictures on anniversary goes viral RBA

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's cute pictures on anniversary goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Knee jerk Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India pee-gate case AJR

    'Knee jerk': Pilots write to Jyotiraditya Scindia after licence cancelled in Air India 'pee-gate' case

    Republic Day 2023: Tales of valour India must remember and never forget

    Republic Day 2023: Nine tales of valour India must never forget

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day vma

    'Proud mother of sweet daughter': Isha Koppikar on National Girl Child Day

    Want to increase muscle force during exercise? Try beetroot juice instead of protein shakes and pre-workout snt

    Want to increase muscle force during exercise? Try beetroot juice instead of protein shakes and pre-workout

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon