Pathaan: Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Bhumika Chawla, and more celebrities spotted at the screening

In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city for the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Pathaan screening.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the list of B-town stars who got spotted today in Mumbai for the screening of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan at Juhu PVR. ALSO READ: 'Pathaan' Review: Shah Rukh Khan is back!

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood global superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan at Juhu PVR in Mumbai. He wore a dark blue t-shirt, white pants, black shoes, and a grey cap.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan's sister and soon-to-be-debutant Bollywood actor, Pashmina Roshan, was snapped at the Juhu PVR for the Pathaan screening. She kept it winter ready in a white and blue woolen jumper with white boot-cut jeans and grey shoes.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Entire family of Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan got snapped at the Juhu PVR for the Pathaan screening. They all looked winter ready in their casual attire.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Tere Naam fame bollywood diva Bhumika Chawla got spotted at the Pathaan screening at Juhu PVR. She kept it winter stylish dressed in an all-black outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla