Spotted: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and other celebs

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 7:56 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at the renowned faces clicked by the paps out and about in the city, we look at the A-lister B-town stars papped by the dedicated team of paparazzis.

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at the list of B-town stars spotted by the photogs in Mumbai.

    Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, who share screen space in the actioner-family entertainer film Selfiee that releases on February 24, were snapped at Kalina Airport doing Selfiee promotions. Akshay was dressed in a black t-shirt and track pants from his own brand, FORCE IX, while Emraan wore a white t-shirt with an open peach shirt alongside the denim blue jeans.

    Loved and known for his stellar acting and performances in films like Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dhamaka, the global B-town superstar, Shehzada fame Kartik Aaryan got spotted at the Versova Jetty. He looked dapper in a white Shehzada printed t-shirt with denim blue jeans, a black cap, and black glasses.

    Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor got spotted at the T-Series films office in Andheri. She looked beautiful in a light blue and white printed and embroidered kurti with denim blue jeans and brown kolhapuri chappals.

    Sanjay Kapoor, last seen alongside Madhuri Dixit in the hit Netflix series, The Fame Game, was spotted at Maddock Films office in Khar. Sanjay looked dapper, dressed in a black and red checkered shirt with a black t-shirt and cream pants.

    Ananya Panday, a rising star in the Bollywood industry with performances like Gehraiyaan, was spotted outside the Anshuka Yoga studio in Bandra. She wore a pink-colored tank top with pink color knee-length tights and black sliders.

