    Kamal Haasan's Vikram expected to break Prabhas's Baahubali 2's record

    First Published Jun 18, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, is expected to break the record of highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, which is presently held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

    Image: Official film poster

    Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil's superhit film Tamil film Vikram, which had a pan-India release, is going to break the record of director SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali: The Conclusion’s record this week. Vikram continues to maintain its streak at the box office. The film has taken Tamil cinema to a new height by earning stupendous earnings in the first two weeks itself. It has equalled the earnings of actor Vijay's film 'Bigil' and is now targeting record set by SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' in Tamil Nadu.

    Image: PR Agency

    Fantastic two weeks of 'Vikram': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Vikram entered its third week on Friday. The film earned Rs 125.60 crore in Tamil, Rs 15.50 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.85 crore in Hindi in the first week. According to the final figures of the second week, the film 'Vikram' earned Rs 45.16 crore in Tamil, Rs 4.6 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.44 crore in Hindi.

    Image: PR Agency

    A stellar beginning to the third week: The film has now entered the third week of its release and as per the initial figures of its third Friday, the film has earned around Rs 3.25 crore in all languages combined. The total domestic net collection of the film now stands at Rs 199.40 crore. The film's gross collection has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. According to the final figures, the film 'Vikram' has made a gross collection of Rs 229.60 crores in two weeks.

    Image: PR Agency

    Worldwide collection stands at Rs 350 Crore: The film 'Vikram', which is going to touch the figure of Rs 350 crore in the worldwide collection, is currently at number three in the list of Tamil films released in Tamil Nadu. Although the Tamil version of the film has earned around Rs 170 crore across the country, it is only marginally behind Vijay's 'Bigil' in Tamil Nadu.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram to break Baahubal 2’s record this week: In Tamil Nadu, the highest grossing film released in Tamil, so far, is 'Baahubali 2' with Rs 155 crores. Vikram, in its third week, is expected to break this record. The overseas earnings of 'Vikram' have also crossed Rs 100 crore and is being said to be Rs 110 crore. The film has a target of Rs 400 crore in the worldwide collection and it is expected that considering the speed of the film's collection, this figure will also definitely touch the film 'Vikram'.

