    Trailer of Wedding Gift is unique and riveting say fans!

    The trailer begins with a talk on the importance of women and soon moves to heart-warming scenes of a couple, their wedding scenes and soon turns intense.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Ever since the title of this movie was announced, it has made fans more curious about what could be in the film. And now that the trailer is out, it aptly sums up that sometimes it’s not just about ‘me too, but men too.’

    The trailer begins with a talk on the importance of women and soon moves to heart-warming scenes of a couple, their wedding scenes and soon turns intense. Achyuth Kumar is talking about domestic violence and the plight of women.

    Then we see Prema, who is playing a lawyer in the film, arguing in favour of men who are the victims of this law. Interestingly, Prema makes a comeback with this flick. Wedding Gift which belongs to the thriller genre, mainly talks of the loopholes in law that allow women to get away by falsely framing men.

    This sensitive subject has bern deftly handled with elements of entertainment by Vikram Prabhu who is debuting with this flick as a director. The film stars Nishan and Sonu Gowda and has music by  Balachandra Prabhu. Uday Leela has helmed the camera. The movie is releasing across Karnataka On July 8 th .

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
