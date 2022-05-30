Sidhu Moose Wala’s top 5 songs that made him the popular star

From ‘G-Wagon’ to ‘Tochan’, here are some of the best songs of Sidhu Moose Wala that will keep him alive in our hearts.

Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

Fans, celebrities and politicians have been mourning the sad death of Sidhu Moose Wala. The young Punjabi singer, aged 28, was murdered by two unidentified assassins in broad daylight in Mansa district, Punjab. While the investigation in his gruesome murder is still on, fans of the Punjabi singer have been flooding social media with condolence messages and paying tribute to their favourite star. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the best songs of his career that him the Punjabi star that he was. Sidhu Moose Wale was quite a controversial singer. He wrote and sang several songs, of which some were so highly controversial that it brought trouble to the singer. However, most of his songs were loved by his fans not only in India. But abroad as well.

Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

G-Wagon: After completing his graduation, Sidhu Moose Wala went to Canada, where he released his first song 'G Wagon'. This song made him an instant hit and fetched him live shows in India as well as in Canada. The song has garnered over 27 lakh views, to date.

Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

Tochan: The lyrics of this song released in 2018 were written by Sidhu Moose Wala himself. 'Tochan' is one of the most popular songs of the Punjabi singer. It has garnered over 25 crore views on Youtube.

Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

Dollar: This song by Sidhu Moose Wala was included in the Punjabi film 'Dakua Da Munda'. More than 13 crore people have seen this song on YouTube, so far.

Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

Bad Fella: This song was picturized in Canada, and is again one of the most famous songs of his career. ‘Bad Fella’ has received more than 9 crore views on it, till the time of filing this report.

Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram