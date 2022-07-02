Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top; adds oomph to her style

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharvari Wagh has shared the latest jaw-dropping pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram handle that shows her in an all-white ensemble.

    Actor Sharvari Wagh may be just a movie old in the Hindi film industry, but the young actor sure knows how to get the temperature rising. Sharvari has time and again proven that she is an actor who comes with a voguish fashion statement, drawing eyeballs for the styling clothes that she often dazzles in. And now, with her latest photoshoot pictures that the actor posted on her social media, Sharvari has taken her fashion game up by a notch further. She posed in a pretty white busty lace top that put the entire focus on her gorgeous hot body! Continue reading to check out her drool-worthy pictures from the photoshoot.

    Whether it is shimmering sequin sarees, gowns with plunging necklines or trendy summer dresses, Sharvari Wagh has a stylish collection that is worthy of stealing! The actor also dishes out styling tips with each of her look, including the latest pictures wherein she shows how to ace an all-white lace bustier.

    Sharvari Wagh shared two images from her recent photoshoot wherein she was seen wearing a busty lace top that made her look jaw-droppingly gorgeous. "White lies, in disguise," captioned the actor, as she slipped into the busty white top that she paired with matching bottoms set.

    Sharvari Wagh was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai for her look in the ultra-hot white lace top. In the all-white ensemble, Sharvari served some smoking hot poses that are a complete no-miss for her fans.

    When it is about embracing the allure of sultry and romantic silhouettes by wearing a corset of bustier, Sharvari knows how to nail this top fashion trend.  In the ensemble, she shows a sense of charm and poise and every other element that only adds to her hotness.

    Sharvari Wagh’s white bustier lace top came with spaghetti straps and featured a sexy plunging V neckline. She chose to side-part her locks and ditched all accessories to complete her look.

