Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

Shahid Kapoor has tried his hands at a viral Instagram coffee trend. The reel of the Jersey actor will leave you in splits.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is an active user of social media. The Kabir Singh actor is frequent when it comes to following Instagram’s viral trends. He often makes reels, and posts funny videos, photographs and hilarious captions. His social media is basically an indicator of his humorous side.

If you are following Shahid on social media, your might have an idea about the kind of videos he shares online. His posts go viral on social media within a few moments because they were unique and funny. Recently, the Bollywood actor made a video on a trending reel that will certainly leave you in splits.

The video starts with Shahid Kapoor at a shoot location. The footage also displays him coming out of his vanity van. In this hilarious clip, Shahid is seen aggressively asking people around him if they want to have coffee. Posting the video on his Instagram handle, Shahid captioned it, “Does anybody want coffee?”

We all know that Shahid Kapoor loves coffee. Whether on shooting sets or in the public, we have often seen him holding his coffee mug. In this video, he goes out offering everyone his coffee, however, none turn to him for it.

In the video, Shahid wearing a brown lined shirt with ankle-length pants, which is paired with black shoes. He finished his look with black sunglasses.

After being shared online, the video has collected over eight lakh views and tonnes of comments. Social media users are not able to stop laughing at the actor and his funny antics. A user wrote, "Go on koffee with Karan show then." Another person commented, "Will only drink coffee for you!" Take a look.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama ‘Jersey’ which will hit the theatres on April 14. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Shahid’s actor father, Pankaj Kapur.

