SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and Megha Shah's dance steps will make you go crazy (WATCH NOW)

In just a few minutes, the song ‘Jawani Ke Jogad’ sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh has garnered more than 7.6K views, proving his popularity.

One of the most well-known megastars of Bhojpuri cinema, Khesari Lal Yadav, is frequently in the news for his music and videos. Khesari and Priyanka sung are featured in the recently released song "Jawani Ke Jogad" on YouTube.



The song features Megha Shah and Khesari Lal's incredible chemistry and dancing. The fact that the video has received more than 3.3 lakhs views in a short time is evidence of his popularity. (Video)



In the video, everyone is entertained by Khesari Lal and Megha Shah's chemistry and dance moves. Numerous followers are viewing the video, and the comments area is replete with compliments.

The public admires both Khesari Lal and Megha Shah's acting and their song and dance performances.

Pawan Pandey and Priyanshu Singh gave the lyrics and music. The video has been posted on the Balaji Records YouTube channel.

