    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral (Watch)

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 9:53 PM IST

    One of the movie's songs, Muaai Dihala Rajaji, has received more than 46 million YouTube views. Vinay Bihari wrote the lyrics while singer Kalpana delivered the singing.
     

    Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, a movie starring Pawan Singh, was released on May 23, 2014, and it did well at the box office. Rajesh Gupta created this movie's soundtrack, and Rajkumar R. Pandey directed it.

    One of the movie's songs, Muaai Dihala Rajaji, has received more than 46 million YouTube views. Vinay Bihari wrote the words, while singer Kalpana delivered the singing.

    A love song called Muaai Dihala Rajaji was filmed with Pawan Singh and Monalisa. The public still adores the chart-topper even eight years after its premiere. Recently, a user claimed that Monalisa always puts her best foot forward in terms of seductiveness.

    Another asked to post all the songs from the movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein. A user voiced his disappointment that the Monalisa movies Desh Pardesh and Ziddi Aashiq are not uploaded on YouTube.

    Apart from the recognition, some social media users have also criticised this song. A user wrote that Bhojpuri songs should not promote obscenity and vulgarity. A second user called Bhojpuri cinema trash wrote that no one watches this content. 

     

    Another user fat-shamed Monalisa and recommended her to work on fitness. Users voiced concern that Bhojpuri songs and films are not being watched with family and kids. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 actors who’ll inspire you to drape a saree on special occasion

    This was not the first time Monalisa and Pawan worked together. They have acted in films like Devra Bada Satawela and the song Sainya Ke Sath Madhaiya Mein. The movie received negative reviews from film critics. However, they managed to be hit with their audience. Also Read: Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP? 

