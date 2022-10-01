Hot and sexy video: Urfi Javed’s at it again! Wears a skirt made of watches

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Thought Urfi Javed can’t surprise you anymore wither fashion? You might want to re-think it. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has once again stunned everyone with her fashion game as she wears a skirt made from watches. Check out the video here.

    Those who follow Urfi Javed on social media are well aware of the fact that she never misses out on an opportunity to experiment with fashion. In the last one year, Urfi has risen to popularity for her DIY attempt at fashion; her tips and tricks at DIY fashion have only been growing by the day, with her followers left to wonder about the designer and the brainchild behind these outfits. Whether it is using a rope to create an outfit, pasting edible silver werk to cover assets or using safety pins for making a slip-on dress, there is literally nothing that Urfi has not experimented with under the name of ‘DIY fashion’.

    Continuing with her streak of wearing bizarre fashion, Urfi Javed has once again shared a new Instagram video showing off her ‘new outfit’. While Urfi has partly gone low this time in terms of wearing a ‘revealing’ outfit, but bizarre, nonetheless.

    Check out the video here.

    Urfi Javed wore a bubble gum pink-coloured basic round neck t-shirt. While it may leave many of her followers surprised (since she is known to wear cleavage-flaunting clothes), it is the skirt that has become the topic of discussion.

    She created a skirt using spare and old dials of watches. Going by the looks of it, it appears that Urfi Javed pasted all the dials using nothing but a cello tape. Furthermore, the ‘DIY watch skirt’ also gave a sneak peek of the nude underpants the actor wore beneath it.

    Within minutes of posting the video, Urfi Javed received thousands of likes from her followers on Instagram. The actor, who enjoys over 3.6 million followers, on the photo-sharing application, also received several comments. One of the users who tried to troll the actor, wrote in the comments section, “Uper bade vale wallwatches laga dene the vaha kyu t-shirt pehenli 😂”

    Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Urfi Javed has displayed her ‘hatke’ fashion sense. In past too, she has worn several outfits including cutout dresses, pasting fake flowers over plastic wrap as a top, pebble-made bralette and more. It is mostly for these sartorial choices of hers that she often remains in the headlines.

