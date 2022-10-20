SEXY bikini photos: 5 times Raai Laxmi looked HOT in a two-piece

South actor Raai Laxmi is one of the hottest stars of the Indian film industry. She is not only a great actor but also a fashionista! The diva never fails to impress her fans even when it comes to fashion. Here are five times when she looked sexy in swimwear while showing off her bikini body; check out.

Image: Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi is one of the many actresses whose social media handle will make you sweat. She is popular among her fans not only for her movies but also for the sizzling photos she often posts on different platforms including Instagram. Raai Laxmi is undoubtedly one of the most blessed actors in Indian cinema, as well as a fitness inspiration for many, thanks to her perfect bikini body.

Image: Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Speaking of a bikini body, here are a few pictures of actor Raai Laxmi in which she is seen donning swimwear while flaunting her hot bod. Along with the pictures, there is also some interesting information about the actor that her fans must know of. ALSO READ: Sexy pictures alert: Urfi Javed re-creates French couture Schiaparelli’s ‘wired lungs’; goes backless (WATCH)

Image: Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Model-turned-actress Raai Lakshmi was born on May 5, 1988, in Karnataka’s Belagavi. Raai Laxmi has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She has also done projects in the Hindi and Kannada film industries. ALSO READ: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

Image: Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi, who was seen in 'Julie 2', was once rumoured to be associated with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. According to media reports, Dhoni and Raai Laxmi were together during the 2018 Indian Premiere League.

Image: Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi, during the release of the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, reportedly said that people are unnecessarily talking about her past, while both she and Dhoni moved ahead in their lives.

Image: Raai Laxmi/Instagram