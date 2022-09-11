SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

Some of the winners were revealed during the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which took place in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11.

Pushpa: The Rise by Allu Arjun, Akhanda by Balakrishna, and other films have received nominations for the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which will take place in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. Some winners have been revealed, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa, who got the Supporting Role Award.

Here's the winner's list.

The Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) goes to Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for the film Pushpa - The Rise.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) after captivating the audience in the film Krack.



Actor Pramod has won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada) Award for his memorable role in Rathnan Prapancha.

Sreeleela has won the Most Promising Newcomer (Female) Award.

Buchi Babu Sana won the Best Debutant Director Award (Telugu) for Uppena.

Teja Sajja won the award for the Most Promising Newcomer (Male).

Vijay Deverakonda was presented with the Youth Icon South (Male) Award.

Noted Production Designers Ramakrishna and Monika have won the Special Jury Award for Production Design for Pushpa - The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.

Arjun Janya has won the Best Music Director (Kannada) Award for Roberrt.

Chaithra Achar won the Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada) Award for this unforgettable song from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

C Ram Prasad won the Best Cinematographer (Telugu) award for the movie Akhanda.

Chandra Bose has rightly won Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) award for Srivalli from Pushpa - The Rise.

Ram Miriyala won the Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu) Award for the song Chitti in the movie Jathi Ratnalu.

The song Nee Parichaya from the movie Ninna Sanihake won Vasuki Vaibhav the prestigious Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) Award.

Sudhakar Raj has won the Best Cinematographer (Kannada) award for the movie Roberrt.