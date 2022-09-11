Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Some of the winners were revealed during the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which took place in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11.

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    Pushpa: The Rise by Allu Arjun, Akhanda by Balakrishna, and other films have received nominations for the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which will take place in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. Some winners have been revealed, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa, who got the Supporting Role Award.

    Here's the winner's list.
    The Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) goes to Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for the film Pushpa - The Rise.

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) after captivating the audience in the film Krack.

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) after captivating the audience in the film Krack.

    Actor Pramod has won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada) Award for his memorable role in Rathnan Prapancha.

    Sreeleela has won the Most Promising Newcomer (Female) Award.

    Buchi Babu Sana won the Best Debutant Director Award (Telugu) for Uppena.

    Teja Sajja won the award for the Most Promising Newcomer (Male).

    Vijay Deverakonda was presented with the Youth Icon South (Male) Award.

    Noted Production Designers Ramakrishna and Monika have won the Special Jury Award for Production Design for Pushpa - The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.

    Arjun Janya has won the Best Music Director (Kannada) Award for Roberrt.

    Chaithra Achar won the Best Playback Singer - Female (Kannada) Award for this unforgettable song from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

    C Ram Prasad won the Best Cinematographer (Telugu) award for the movie Akhanda.

    Chandra Bose has rightly won Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) award for Srivalli from Pushpa - The Rise.

    Ram Miriyala won the Best Playback Singer - Male (Telugu) Award for the song Chitti in the movie Jathi Ratnalu.

    The song Nee Parichaya from the movie Ninna Sanihake won Vasuki Vaibhav the prestigious Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) Award.

    Sudhakar Raj has won the Best Cinematographer (Kannada) award for the movie Roberrt.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II visit on sets of Marudhanayagam drb

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    Recent Stories

    7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning AJR

    7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning

    Lucknow hotel tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence - adt

    Lucknow hotel tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flags fly at half-mast in all govt buildings AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: India's national flag fly at half-mast in all govt buildings

    Brahmastra box office collection day 2 report Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer sees jump in earning drb

    Brahmastra collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer sees jump in earning

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon