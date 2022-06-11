Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shimmers in gold bikini; wows fans with hot 'desi tadka' (pics and videos)

Namrata Malla’s latest bold pictures and dancing videos on her Instagram handle have set the internet on fire.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Along with the Hindi film industry, bikini-clad Bhojpuri actresses are also making people crazy by showing their glamorous style. One of these sensational actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry is Namrata Malla. She often dominates the social media world due to her boldness. It is Because of her hot and sexy style, apart from her acting skills and dance moves, that Namrata’s fans often shower lots of love on her. The actress is frequent with posting pictures and videos of bold nature on her social media profiles. Once again, Namrata has set social media on fire by adding a tinge of hotness.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

On Saturday, Namrata Malla shared a series of super-hot and sexy pictures of herself in a two-piece. This time, she has experimented with her look, in which she is seen accessorizing her gold shimmery two-piece look with Indian jewellery, reflecting largely upon her bold side. Her latest pictures are now viral. Along with this, she also shared a few videos of herself that too have been driving her fans crazy. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

The stylish and glamorous actress, Namrata Malla, who was seen in famous Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav's popular song 'Do Ghunt', has once experimented with a different style. The actress has uploaded a new glamorous look on her official Instagram handle, in which she is seen sporting a tinge of desi-ness. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor rocks a denim jacket in these dreamy pictures

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

In the pictures, Namrata Malla is seen wearing Indian jewellery on a golden bikini. In the viral pictures, the actress is seen in different poses wearing bangles in her hands, earrings, nose ring and maang tika.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram