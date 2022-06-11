Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shimmers in gold bikini; wows fans with hot 'desi tadka' (pics and videos)

    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    Namrata Malla’s latest bold pictures and dancing videos on her Instagram handle have set the internet on fire.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Along with the Hindi film industry, bikini-clad Bhojpuri actresses are also making people crazy by showing their glamorous style. One of these sensational actresses from the Bhojpuri film industry is Namrata Malla. She often dominates the social media world due to her boldness. It is Because of her hot and sexy style, apart from her acting skills and dance moves, that Namrata’s fans often shower lots of love on her. The actress is frequent with posting pictures and videos of bold nature on her social media profiles. Once again, Namrata has set social media on fire by adding a tinge of hotness.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    On Saturday, Namrata Malla shared a series of super-hot and sexy pictures of herself in a two-piece. This time, she has experimented with her look, in which she is seen accessorizing her gold shimmery two-piece look with Indian jewellery, reflecting largely upon her bold side. Her latest pictures are now viral. Along with this, she also shared a few videos of herself that too have been driving her fans crazy.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The stylish and glamorous actress, Namrata Malla, who was seen in famous Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav's popular song 'Do Ghunt', has once experimented with a different style. The actress has uploaded a new glamorous look on her official Instagram handle, in which she is seen sporting a tinge of desi-ness.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In the pictures, Namrata Malla is seen wearing Indian jewellery on a golden bikini. In the viral pictures, the actress is seen in different poses wearing bangles in her hands, earrings, nose ring and maang tika.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Mall struck dancing poses for the pictures, and captioned her post, writing, “The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself ❤️❤️. On the work front, Namrata was last seen romancing Khesari Lal Yadav on screen. Both of them danced fiercely on the recently released song 'Do Ghunt'. Khesari and Shilpi Raj gave their voice to this song.

