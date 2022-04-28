Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Diabetic to eating Sushi; here are few lesser-known facts about the actress

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 34th birthday, here’s a look at a few interesting facts about the actress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a well-known actress in the film business. She is one of today's most brilliant and bankable actresses, capable of attracting people to theatres thanks to her powerful film presence and performing abilities. She began her career as a model and ascended to success by pure willpower and talent.

Samantha is a social media influencer, philanthropist, and businesswoman. Samantha is another actress that maintains contact with her fans through social media and keeps them amused.

Samantha is enjoying her birthday today, April 28th, and fans and friends wish her well on social media. On the occasion of the actress' 34th birthday, here are some more of her most charming Instagram moments.

Here are lesser-known facts about the birthday girl Samantha. Samantha's father is from Andhra Pradesh, and her mother is from Kerala, therefore she has a multicultural background.



In Samantha's early years, the actress faced financial difficulties. As a result, she began modelling and doing part-time jobs to supplement her income. Ravi Varman, a well-known cinematographer and director, noticed her and introduced her to the film business. For the actress, there has been no turning back since then.



Samantha, according to sources, was a talented student who often placed first in her class. She put forth a lot of effort in school to get good grades.

Samantha is how we all refer to her. However, a few individuals are aware that she also goes by another name. Yashoda is the name given to the actress by her family and close friends.



Samantha loves Sushi, a Japanese dish made by steaming raw seafood, veggies, and boiling rice together. Dairy Milk chocolate bars are another favourite of hers. Her favourite dessert is paalakova. Also Read: Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black