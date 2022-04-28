Samantha, Nayanthara's film on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more sites: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal leaked

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was released on April 28 and within a few hours it was on many Torrent sites

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, was released in theatres on April 28. Sadly, the film has been pirated online for free viewing and download, making it the latest victim of piracy.



The story revolves around Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi), a taxi driver by day and a pub bouncer by night. The short described him as a person who brought ill luck to everyone, and hence he had never known love or passion.



During the day, he met and became friends with Kanmani (Nayanthara), while at night, he met and became friends with Khatija (Samantha). Later on in the film, both of them propose to him on the same day, and he accepts both. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal revolves around how he handles his relationships and the turmoil surrounding both of his girlfriends.



However, the romantic drama was pirated on Tamilrockers and Telegram within an hour of its release. Previously, films like luke Radhe Shyam, KGF 2, RRR, Mumbai Saga, Roohi, and others were leaked on numerous websites.



After receiving a U/A certificate from the Censor Board, director Vignesh Shivan's much-anticipated romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, got mixed reviews from social media users. The film was shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and edited by Sreekar Prasad, with music by Anirudh.

The dialogue between the leads kept the audience glued to the screen, and Anirudh Ravichander's background music and songs kept the audience engaged throughout.