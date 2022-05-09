Sai Pallavi reveals secret about her beautiful curly hair, also how she deals with pimples on face

The secret of Sai Pallavi's long, curly hair has been revealed. She's also discussed how she manages her acne.

One of South Indian cinema's most popular actresses, Sai Pallavi becomes a year older today (30), May 9. She gained prominence thanks to her appearance in the 2015 film Premam, and she has maintained a strong following in the South since then. When her schedule permits, the actress likes travelling in addition to working.

In an interview, Sai Pallavi revealed the secret behind her long tresses that will leave you amazed. The young actress advised healthy food. She also asked people to wash their hair every three days.



Sai Pallavi is often mistaken for a Keralite, but she is not. Sai is a proud Tamilian from the Badaga community, which is located in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills. She graduated in medicine from Tbilisi, Georgia.



Sai Pallavi told many times in the media that she would primarily like to be a doctor by profession and desires to be a cardiologist. Sai has shown herself to be a terrific dancer and an excellent actor.

The actress is also called as the "Southern Madhuri Dixit." It is said that Sai Pallavi avoids wearing a lot of makeup. Her unique selling point is her long, curly hair. Sai has proved to be a fantastic dancer and possesses brilliant acting skills.