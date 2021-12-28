Did Ram Charan comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya? Here's how actress reacted

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all hearts after RRR actor Ram Charan, indirectly boosts to do better in life after her split from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently with her friends, enjoying the last week of this year in Goa. She shared some cheerful and happy photos on her social media page. This year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news for many reasons, including personal life to professional choices etc.



Now, she is ending her year with her besties, model-lawyer Vasuki Sunkavalli and model- entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy. Sharing the image in which all the three beauties are standing in a pond of sorts, Samantha wrote, “A little bit of heaven,” and “Goa diaries”. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

During the RRR promotions, Ram Charan was asked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both Ram Charan and Samantha have worked together in the 2018 Telugu period drama, Rangasthalam, a hit film of that year. Rangasthalam is counted among the best Tollywood films of the decade and also won a National Film Award for Best Audiography.



On asking about Sam in the interview, Ram Charan said that he would like to tell her, “come back bigger, stronger.” He was possibly encouraging her after her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha later shared the interview clip with 3 heart emojis on Twitter.



A few days ago, Samantha and Naga were allegedly shooting for their respective films at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. However, they didn’t meet each other or cross paths. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022