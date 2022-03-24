RRR: Fans ring in celebrations worldwide ahead of grand release of Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film (Pictures)

Ahead of its grand release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, fans from worldwide create massive hoardings for Ram Charan and Junior NTR and more

Fans pitch gigantic hoardings of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, and SS Rajamouli ahead of the film's international premiere! Fans of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt can't stop celebrating the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' on March 25th.



Needless to say, the ardent and crazy fans have created massive hoardings of their favourite stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR and even SS Rajamouli to express their love for the movie.



The pictures floating online is a testament of fans pouring love and affection ahead of the film’s release.

From massive hoardings, posters, rangolis to decorating them with money garlands and performing pooja worldwide, the huge anticipation shows how crazy fans are eagerly awaiting to see their favourite superstars in action and all the drama unfold on the big screen and in 3D format.



Many fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan are dancing to the movie songs in front of the theatres. It has now become a hot topic online where everybody seems to be eager to know about the movie result and its box-office records on the other side.



Fans have also created new hashtags for the movie including #NTRRR among others which has been trending all over social media platforms and everything related to the movie is being highlighted under various other hashtags.



With such grandeur and special effects, the movie buffs can experience never-seen-before action and drama in 3D with ‘RRR’, truly making it an unmissable theatrical experience.



Interestingly, India's largest action movie, S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR,' is the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.



Aside from major stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has a star-studded cast. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will play major parts, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alia Doody will play supporting characters.



PEN Studios' Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India, as well as international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar. Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D