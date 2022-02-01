Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

The subtle pregnancy announcement from Rihanna and Rocky comes after the rapper recently described the 'Diamonds' singer as the "love of my life".

Fans of Rihanna are celebrating after the singer revealed she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. In photographs captured by People, the 33-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted in New York holding hands with Rocky and wearing a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her baby bump. The bump was also adorned in a gold cross with colourful jewels.

In one of the photos, snapped in Harlem where Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses Rihanna on her forehead as they enjoy a walk in the snow.

The subtle pregnancy announcement from Rihanna and Rocky, who have been dating since November 2020 but made their official debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2021, comes after the rapper recently described the 'Diamonds' singer as the "love of my life".

The news was met with immense frenzy, with netizens going berserk over the couple's photographs. Fans took to social media platforms to congratulate Rihanna and Rocky, while others noted that speculation was doing rounds for months that the due is expecting their first child.

In 2013, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, supported Rihanna on her 'Diamonds World Tour', sparking rumours of them being a couple. They also featured in the rapper's 2013 video for his song "Fashion Killa".