  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    The subtle pregnancy announcement from Rihanna and Rocky comes after the rapper recently described the 'Diamonds' singer as the "love of my life".

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Fans of Rihanna are celebrating after the singer revealed she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. In photographs captured by People, the 33-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted in New York holding hands with Rocky and wearing a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her baby bump. The bump was also adorned in a gold cross with colourful jewels.

    In one of the photos, snapped in Harlem where Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses Rihanna on her forehead as they enjoy a walk in the snow.

    The subtle pregnancy announcement from Rihanna and Rocky, who have been dating since November 2020 but made their official debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2021, comes after the rapper recently described the 'Diamonds' singer as the "love of my life".

    The news was met with immense frenzy, with netizens going berserk over the couple's photographs. Fans took to social media platforms to congratulate Rihanna and Rocky, while others noted that speculation was doing rounds for months that the due is expecting their first child.

    In 2013, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, supported Rihanna on her 'Diamonds World Tour', sparking rumours of them being a couple. They also featured in the rapper's 2013 video for his song "Fashion Killa".

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat-ayh

    WWE: Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat

    Shark Tank IndiaHere's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Shark Tank India: Here's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Celebs are all hearts for Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan after couple welcome baby boy

    Celebs are all hearts for Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan after couple welcome baby boy

    Get well soon Jimin floods social media after K-pop band BTS member tests COVID-19 positive post appendicitis surgery

    'Get well soon Jimin' floods social media after BTS member tests COVID positive post appendicitis surgery

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022: No change in Income Tax slabs for tax paying individuals, tax rates announced-dnm

    Budget 2022: No change in Income Tax slabs for tax paying individuals, tax rates announced

    Budget 2022 E passports to be rolled out in 2022 23 announces FM Sitharaman gcw

    Budget 2022: E-passports to be rolled out in 2022-23, announces FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025 - ADT

    Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025

    Budget 2022: FM announces completion of 80 lakh homes under PMAY, allocates Rs 48,000 crore-dnm

    Budget 2022: FM announces completion of 80 lakh homes under PMAY, allocates Rs 48,000 crore

    Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year - ADT

    Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2