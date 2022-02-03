Rihanna flaunts her baby bump; ex-boyfriend Drake's memes go viral

Rihanna's first post on Instagram after announcing pregnancy with ASAP Rocky was a full display of her baby bump

Pop singer Rihanna is all set to become a mother and she made the baby arrival announcement with beau A$AP Rocky in a very fashionable way. She was seen walking on the streets of New York City near Harlem with A$AP Rocky wearing a long pink jacket, flaunting her baby belly. She unzipped the coat revealing her growing baby belly, decked with a gold crucifix and sparkling gemstones.

And a few hours ago, she shared a new picture on the Instagram of her baby bump, and captions wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." The Work singer can be seen lifting her top to show her bump.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are very thrilled with this news and can't wait to experience parenthood together. At first, the couple decided to keep the pregnancy news private and announce it after feeling it is the right time.

On the other hand, Rihanna's allegedly ex-boyfriend singer Drake has become the subject of memes. As soon as the news of RiRi's pregnancy came out, it spread like wildfire. Social media users started making memes on Drake because his flame Rihanna is expecting her first child, and it was not him.

In 2009, Drake and Rihanna were reportedly dated on and off. However, Rihanna dismissed rumours that they were dating in a 2010, stating that she and Drake were "just friends." Drake, in turn, said the very same stories were semi-true in an interview.

Their musical collaborations after that point had Rihanna's What's My Name and Drake's Take Care, both tracks complete with steamy videos that left people thinking 'what is going on'.

