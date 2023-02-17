'Mujhe shembdi pasand hai uska': Style icon Urfi Javed is all applauds for Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

In a recent new paparazzi video that went viral on Instagram, style queen Urfi Javed is hailing Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and added how much she loves his lingo word 'shembdi.'She also confessed her genuine love for him.

The self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed constantly has been giving surprises to her fans and the netizens with her tasteful sartorial choices that have gone viral on Instagram. This gesture also got many trolls thinking that Urfi is only exercising her right of freedom to wear what she wants to wear, which is commendable.

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She mocked the trolls and even bashed a public figure on social media and the BJP politician Chitra Wagh for commenting that she should be in jail due to her fashion choices last month. But Urfi is outspoken when she wants to applaud someone. A new name has joined the MC Stan fanclub, which is none other than global style icon Urfi Javed.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

In a recent new paparazzi video that went viral on Instagram, style queen Urfi Javed is hailing Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and added how much she loves his lingo word 'shembdi.'

In this video, Urfi says, "MC Stan mujhe bahut pasand hai yaar. I love him. Jab bhi koi mujhse puchta tha ke kon jeetega. Mera ek hi naam hota. MC Stan, MC Stan, MC Stan. Mujhe toh shembdi pasand hai uska. Shembdi, Shembdi. I love him. MC stan se bolo. Wo abb bada aadmi ban gaya hai. Bolna haan tum usko that I love him."

ALSO READ: 'Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra meri saasu': Style icon Urfi Javed takes sly dig at BJP leader