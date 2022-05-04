Shriya Saran looks smoking hot in pink bikini as she enjoys vacay in Goa

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 4, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Shriya Saran is vacationing in Goa with her fam. The pictures from her beachy vacay will certainly make you envy her.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    RRR actor Shriya Sara, who recently collaborated with her Drishyam co-star Ajay Devgn in SS Rajamouli’s film, is chilling in Goa presently. It is sun, sand and beaches for Shriya, as she unwinds herself with her baby daughter while splashing water at Goa’s pristine beaches. Donning a pink bikini, Shriya tells us how to beat the heat on a hot summer day.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Shriya Saran has always been on our radar, as well as on the fashion police’s radar for being the fashionista that she is. Her Instagram handle is proof of how the actor has always slayed her looks.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Shriya Saran is presently in Goa where she is vacationing with her husband Andrei Koscheev in the year 2018. They have a year old daughter from their marriage, named Radha.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    In the pictures and videos that Shriya Saran has shared on her social media, she is seen laying on the beach as the water splashes her body and goes back to the sea.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    The ‘Gamanam’ actor, while sharing these beautiful beachy photos and videos on her social media, wrote: “Beautiful morning In Goa, Blessed.”

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    In one of the videos, Shriya Saran’s daughter is sitting on her lap on the beach, while mommy is busy making a video of the doe enjoying the waters. In another video shot by Shriya, she gives a glimpse of the beach in the background.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Shreya Saran’s these Goa vacation pictures are so hot that they will make you envy her. Looking at the pictures and videos of the actress, one would certainly start missing the beaches of Goa, especially with weather where taking a dip in the pool or chilling by the beach is the best way to beat the heat.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shriya Saran was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

