Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black at Sharmaji Namkeen’s promotions

Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release on Wednesday, March 31. Ranbir Kapoor arrived in style for promotions of his father Rishi Kapoor’s last film.

With only two days left for Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to release on Wednesday, March 31, a promotional event was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rishi’s son and Bollywood heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor attended the event along with film's director Hitesh Bhatia and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sharmaji Namkeen is extra special for the Kapoor khandaan, especially Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni since it marks the last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film will be released nearly two years after Rishi’s death on April 30, 2020. ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

Ranbir Kapoor arrived in style for the promotions, wearing an all-black ensemble. The ‘Brahmastra’ actor looked hot and handsome in a printed black shirt and black pants that he paired with brown shoes.

Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is probably the first film in the history of Bollywood wherein the same character has been played by two different actors. The film was still under making when Rishi Kapoor passed away. Later, Paresh Rawal agreed to play Rishi’s role and complete the film.

Recently, the film’s trailer was released. Before Sharmaji Namkeen’s trailer was out, Ranbir Kapoor shot a small video for all the fans, sharing how special the film is for him.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about how he had once thought of using VFX or prosthetics and filming the remaining film by himself. But, none of the options seemed to have worked. That is when Ranbir said that Paresh Rawal stepped in and decided to complete the film. ALSO READ: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's emotional message ahead of Rishi Kapoor's 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer release

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of Brahmastra on Tuesday. In their personal lives, Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be getting married in April. However, Ranbir’s aunt, Reema Kapoor Jain reportedly said that the wedding will take place but not so soon.